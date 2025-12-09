We are pleased to present the Q4 edition of Taxand’s Indirect Tax Insight Newsletter, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest developments shaping the global indirect tax landscape.

In this issue, we share updates from 21 countries, each outlining recent changes in VAT, e-invoicing, and other key indirect tax matters. The continued pace of change across jurisdictions highlights the importance of the Taxand network in helping businesses stay informed and navigate increasing complexity.

Co-editors of the publication, Dr. Andreas Erdbrügger, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany and Toni Lewis, Partner, Leo Berwick, USA, comment:

“A notable trend this quarter is the ongoing rollout of e-invoicing and digital reporting requirements, which remain a priority for many tax authorities worldwide. Further, we continue to see a global trend in the taxation of digital products and services.

“We hope you find this edition insightful and encourage you to share it with colleagues and contacts who may benefit from these updates. Each country chapter also includes key local contacts should you wish to explore any of the developments in more detail or assess their potential impact on your organisation.”

