Taxand Real Estate Newsletter: Q1 2025

As experts from Taxand’s Real Estate Team look forward to MIPIM 2025, the world’s largest real estate event, the group is pleased to share its latest Real Estate Tax Newsletter. This inaugural issue of 2025 features key insights and global developments impacting the industry.

In this latest edition, Managing Editors of the newsletter, Evert-Jan Spoelder, Partner, Taxand Netherlands and Christina Leomy-Voigt, Partner, ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg, comment: “ According to the latest Global Markets Insights published by the INREV, real estate is becoming more attractive for investor portfolios further to the interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and by other major central banks, and there seems to be some positive momentum. In Q3 2024, the Global Real Estate Fund Index turned positive for the first time since Q2 2023 and more than 70% of respondents to the INREV Investment Intentions Survey 2025 planned to maintain or increase their global real estate allocations over the next two years.

On the other hand, optimism remains tempered as geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures continue to pose risks. The recent changes in governments in a number of jurisdictions, the reshaping of the relations between the United States and Europe, and the recent elections in Germany will bring further changes to the investment and fiscal landscape and their impact on the overall investment climate remains to be seen.”

