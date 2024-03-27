Taxand Global Economic Employer Survey 2024

We are delighted to launch our 2024 edition of Taxand Global’s Economic Employer Survey.

Our latest survey explores the approach of tax administrations in over 40 countries across the globe in terms of their application of The Economic Employer concept – a model used to define a worker’s true “employer” for withholding tax purposes regardless of who the formal employer is. We share our experience as advisors of the nuances that apply for corporates engaging with local tax authorities and our findings provide valuable insight for corporates and individuals seeking to manage the tax affairs of internationally mobile employees.

What is the Economic Employer Concept?

The Economic Employer concept derives from Article 15 (2) b of the OECD Model Tax Convention. According to the article, a contracting member state is entitled to tax an employee’s remuneration if the remuneration is borne from an economic perspective by, or there is a clear integration of the said employee with an employer with residency in the contracting member state. The concept consequently establishes who is liable for the fulfilment of withholding tax obligations.

Key findings

One of the key observations from this survey is the overwhelming dominance of the European nations who have implemented the Economic Employer Model recently despite being given no formal mandate or obligation from the OECD or EU to do so.

Many countries across the world have still not implemented the concept into their national law to justify wage tax withholding obligations. There are a multitude of reasons for this including some countries having tax systems or authorities that are slightly less developed than European counterparts with less time and resources, or others choosing not to implement it because they attract foreign workers to the country in part due to the simplicity of their tax laws.

Application of the concept and recommendations for implementing a compliant structure

For corporates operating across jurisdictions that follow the Economic Employer concept, there is no guarantee of simplicity in its application and despite EU freedom of movement, there is an argument that, at a commercial level, the concept makes temporary movement of workers more challenging than it needs to be in its current guise. This is partly because there is no mandated process or set of rules from governing bodies such as the EU or OECD.

At a company level, the key to a compliant process remains in forward planning. This requires competent tax advice and, in most cases, in the first instance, an awareness by employers as to which cases require a more detailed tax analysis.

We hope you find our guide a useful asset in identifying such cases and our Taxand advisors remain at your disposal to assist.

Read the Full Economic Employer Survey 2024 here.