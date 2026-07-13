Maisto e Associati, member of Taxand Global in Italy, in conjunction with the Taxand Global Academy, recently hosted the inaugural Taxand Summer Camp in Milan, bringing together 22 Associates from 14 countries.

The programme was intentionally designed as a classroom-sized experience, allowing participants to benefit from close interaction with faculty while building strong international connections.

The Summer Camp focused on key provisions of the OECD Model Tax Convention, including Article 5 (Permanent Establishment), Article 7 (Profit Attribution) and Article 15 (Income from Employment), combining technical learning, practical discussions and case studies.

Participants had the opportunity to learn from an exceptional faculty of internationally recognised academics and practitioners, including:

Prof. Kees van Raad – University of Leiden

– University of Leiden Prof. Johann Hattingh – University of Cape Town

– University of Cape Town Prof. Edoardo Traversa – UCLouvain – Université Catholique de Louvain

– UCLouvain – Université Catholique de Louvain Prof. Guglielmo Maisto – Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Piacenza

– Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Piacenza Xaver Ditz – Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

– Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany Aurelio Massimiano – Maisto e Associati

– Maisto e Associati Cesare Silvani – Maisto e Associati

Beyond the technical sessions, the Summer Camp provided valuable opportunities for participants to exchange experiences, strengthen cross-border relationships and expand their international network.

A special thank you to Maisto e Associati, all speakers and participants for making this inaugural edition such a success. We look forward to welcoming future cohorts to upcoming editions of the Taxand Summer Camp.