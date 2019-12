The tax reform for fiscal year 2020 contemplates the incorporation of article 5o.-A to the Federal Fiscal Code of the Federation (“FFC”), which establishes that legal acts that lack of a business reason and generate a direct or indirect tax benefit will be recharacterized by the tax authorities in the exercise of their powers of review to those that would have been carried out to obtain the reasonably expected economic benefit.

