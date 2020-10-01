News

Tax incentives to attract foreign individuals into Greece

Yerassimos Yannopoulos 01 Oct 2020

Just a few months following introduction of a special tax regime addressed to HNWIs redomiciling into Greece, while investing in Greek real property, the Greek government has now introduced an additional tax regime addressed to foreign pensioners.

The new tax regime aims to create an attractive tax environment for retirees in a similar way to the Italian 7% Substitute Tax regime.

 

Greece | Real Estate Tax

