Tax Hot Topics Romania: Emergency ordinance published regarding COVID-19

Emergency Ordinance regarding certain support measures for employees and employers in context of the epidemiological situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, as well as for stimulating employment was published in the Official Gazette no. 720 of 10 August 2020.

Several important amendments have been made including impact at employee level and regulations for remote working.

