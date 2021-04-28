‘Super deduction’ falls short of UK’s tax ambitions
Long-term investors can get better relief and incentives in the EU’s top FDI destinations.
The UK’s landmark tax ‘super deduction’ starts this month, but compared to the tax relief and incentives offered elsewhere in Europe, experts query how big a draw it is for foreign investors looking to ramp-up in the region.
The government’s move to kickstart an investment-led recovery comes after years of scrimping on capital allowances, and is not expected to lure foreign direct investment (FDI) away from the EU’s top investment destinations.
