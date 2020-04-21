Spain: Impact of COVID-19 on sport

We are experiencing the worst public health crisis of our time. COVID-19 is taking a horrific toll in lives throughout the world and pushing the health systems of many countries to their limits as they face a demand overload from patients needing hospital treatment and intensive care. A demand overload that has caught the health systems of most countries unprepared.

In a situation of the type we are experiencing, countries’ authorities can adopt two types of policies against the spread of the virus, which are directly opposed to each other (with a few others that straddle the two of them):

• Policies of containment of the spread of the virus.

• Policies to suppression of the spread

