Romania: Tax updates including changes to VAT

Emergency Ordinance no. 226/2020 regarding certain fiscal-budgetary measures, the amendment and completion of certain normative acts and extension of certain deadlines.

This Emergency Ordinance brings a series of amendments and completions with impact from a fiscal perspective, the most significant ones referring to VAT, electronic fiscal cash registers, fiscal amnesty, simplified rescheduled payment and restructuring of budgetary obligations.

