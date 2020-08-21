Law no. 175/2020 for the amendment and completion of Law no. 17/2014 regarding certain measures for regulating the sale-purchase of agricultural lands located outside urban areas and for the amendment of Law no. 268/2001 regarding the privatisation of commercial companies that administrate public and private lands for agricultural purposes and for the establishment of the State’s Domains Agency.

Published in the Official Gazette no. 741 of 14 August 2020.

In this respect, several important amendments were brought with respect to the sale purchase of agricultural lands located outside urban areas, as follows:

The sale of agricultural lands located outside urban area shall be made in accordance with the substantive and formal conditions provided under the Civil Code and based on the pre-emption right, at the same price and in equal conditions, in the following specific order, considering the newly introduced/ amended categories of pre-emptors, as follows: Co-owners, first degree relatives, spouses, relatives up to and including third degree Owners of agricultural investments in respect to tree cultures, grapevines, hops, private use irrigation and/ or lessees- in case certain projects have been developed on the lands subject to sale (i.e agricultural investments related to tree cultures, grapevines, hops, irrigation), the owners of these investments benefit of priority rights when buying these lands The owners and/ or lessees of the agricultural lands located near the borders of the land subject to sale, in accordance with certain conditions



