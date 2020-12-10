Romania Tax Hot Topics: procedure for granting the payment rescheduling by the central fiscal body

The Order contains the procedure for granting the payment rescheduling by the central fiscal body as provided by the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 181/2020.

The payment reschedulings are granted for the period requested by the debtor, but not more than 12 months with respect to the main tax obligations administered by the fiscal body whose due date / payment deadline was fulfilled after the date of declaration of the state of emergency and which were not settled until the date of issuance of the tax certificate.

