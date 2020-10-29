Romania Tax Hot Topics: Emergency Ordinance regarding certain fiscal-budgetary measures
Emergency Ordinance regarding certain fiscal-budgetary measures, for the amendment and completion of certain normative acts and the extension of some deadlines.
The present Emergency Ordinance includes certain fiscal measures provided for the purpose of supporting the taxpayer with the compliance of the payment of the outstanding tax liabilities due, and also supporting those experiencing financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
