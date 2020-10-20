Romania Tax Hot Topics: Amendments and completions in the field of VAT
The present decision has brought amendments and completions in the field of VAT.
Decision no. 864/2020 regarding the amendment and completion of the Methodological Norms for the application of Law no. 227/2015 regarding the Fiscal Code, approved through Order no. 1/2016.
