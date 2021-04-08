Romania: New Laws to Prevent and Combat Tax Fraud
The main amendments introduced by the Law are related to the tax fraud offences provided in art. 8 and 9 of Law no. 241/2005 for preventing and combating tax fraud.
The main amendments introduced by the Law are related to the tax fraud offences provided in art. 8 and 9 of Law no. 241/2005 for preventing and combating tax fraud.
Continue reading: Romania: New Laws to Prevent and Combat Tax Fraud
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.