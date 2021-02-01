Romania and COVID-19: What was difficult to implement in times of peace quickly became implementable in times of crisis
Angela Roșca, Founder and Managing Partner Taxhouse: "The pandemic has shown us unequivocally, even to the most sceptical, that what was difficult for us to implement in times of peace, quickly became implementable in times of crisis".
Forbes Romania invited the Romanian business community to answer the most important questions of the moment.
