Register now to Part 2! OECD Pillar 2 – Global Minimum Taxation: Where Are We Now?

PART 2

As Part 1 covered a broad range of topics, we are offering this follow-up session to take a deeper dive into investment funds and allow more time for open discussion with participants.

If you joined us for Part 1, this session is a continuation designed for you.

If you missed Part 1, you are still very welcome to attend — all materials (including the slide deck and session recording) are available on Taxand Hub.

🔍 Access the resources:

Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Pillar 2

Tuesday 15th July 2025 – 13:30-14:00 CET – Virtual

PART 1

The OECD’s Pillar 2 rules mark a seismic shift in international tax. As implementation rolls out across jurisdictions, businesses face both compliance hurdles and strategic opportunities.

Join us for a high-level overview of Pillar 2’s impact on multinational enterprises — and dive into real-world insights from global tax experts across four jurisdictions.

Expect a practical, interactive session that sheds light on policy developments, domestic implementation trends, and cross-border challenges. Exchange of experience highly welcome!

Audience : All Taxanders

Objectives :

Get up to speed on the latest policy developments and national implementation across OECD Inclusive Framework countries

Understand core compliance requirements and how they affect multinational group structures

Explore practical challenges and strategic responses from a cross-border perspective

Connect with fellow Taxanders advising on Pillar 2 and share insights

Speakers :

Program (1h30) :

Introduction & Overview: Pillar 2 – Where Do We Stand? Political momentum and country-by-country adoption Understanding the top-up tax framework: IIR, UTPR, (Q)DMTT, CFC Rules

Country Perspectives: Experience Reports Practical implications, open issues, and local interpretations Focus topics: tax credits, transparent UPEs, investment funds

Final Takeaways & Open Discussion Key lessons and open Q&A



If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com