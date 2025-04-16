Register now! The Art and Science of Making an Impact

Ready to captivate your audience and speak with purpose?

Join us for a powerful session designed to elevate the way you present, connect, and inspire. Whether you are pitching to a client, presenting internally, or leading a meeting — this training will sharpen your communication skills and boost your confidence.

Date : Tuesday 20th May 2025 – 12:30-15:00 CET – Virtual

Target Audience : All Taxanders

Speaker :

Peter Alfandary, Trainer & Coach, Former Lawyer, Specialised in cross-cultural and business development skills

Objectives :

By the end of the session, you will:

Build impactful BD relationships and teams

Communicate effectively through listening and questioning

Deliver clear, confident, and impactful presentations

Avoid common mistakes and PowerPoint missteps

Use storytelling to connect and engage

Program (2h30) :

What you will explore:

The power of relationships

The art of effective questioning and active listening

What makes a presentation truly impactful — and what to avoid

How to align your voice, body, and message

Common mistakes and PowerPoint pitfalls

Storytelling techniques to make your message stick

REGISTER HERE

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com