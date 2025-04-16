loader image

Register now! The Art and Science of Making an Impact

Editorial Team 16 Apr 2025

Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!

Ready to captivate your audience and speak with purpose?

 

Join us for a powerful session designed to elevate the way you present, connect, and inspire. Whether you are pitching to a client, presenting internally, or leading a meeting — this training will sharpen your communication skills and boost your confidence.

 

Date: Tuesday 20th May 2025 – 12:30-15:00 CET – Virtual

 

Target Audience: All Taxanders

 

Speaker:

  • Peter Alfandary, Trainer & Coach, Former Lawyer, Specialised in cross-cultural and business development skills

Objectives:

By the end of the session, you will:

  • Build impactful BD relationships and teams
  • Communicate effectively through listening and questioning
  • Deliver clear, confident, and impactful presentations
  • Avoid common mistakes and PowerPoint missteps
  • Use storytelling to connect and engage

Program (2h30):

What you will explore:

  • The power of relationships
  • The art of effective questioning and active listening
  • What makes a presentation truly impactful — and what to avoid
  • How to align your voice, body, and message
  • Common mistakes and PowerPoint pitfalls
  • Storytelling techniques to make your message stick

 

REGISTER HERE

 

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

