Register now! The Art and Science of Making an Impact
Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a new Taxand Virtual Training Tuesday!
Ready to captivate your audience and speak with purpose?
Join us for a powerful session designed to elevate the way you present, connect, and inspire. Whether you are pitching to a client, presenting internally, or leading a meeting — this training will sharpen your communication skills and boost your confidence.
Date: Tuesday 20th May 2025 – 12:30-15:00 CET – Virtual
Target Audience: All Taxanders
Speaker:
Objectives:
By the end of the session, you will:
Program (2h30):
What you will explore:
If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.