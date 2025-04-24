loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

The OECD’s Pillar 2 rules mark a seismic shift in international tax. As implementation rolls out across jurisdictions, businesses face both compliance hurdles and strategic opportunities.

 

Join us for a high-level overview of Pillar 2’s impact on multinational enterprises — and dive into real-world insights from global tax experts across four jurisdictions.

 

Expect a practical, interactive session that sheds light on policy developments, domestic implementation trends, and cross-border challenges. Exchange of experience highly welcome!

 

Tuesday 1st July 2025 – 13:30-15:00 CET – Virtual

 

Audience: All Taxanders

 

Objectives:

  • Get up to speed on the latest policy developments and national implementation across OECD Inclusive Framework countries
  • Understand core compliance requirements and how they affect multinational group structures
  • Explore practical challenges and strategic responses from a cross-border perspective
  • Connect with fellow Taxanders advising on Pillar 2 and share insights

 

Speakers:

 

Program (1h30):

  • Introduction & Overview: Pillar 2 – Where Do We Stand?
    • Political momentum and country-by-country adoption
    • Understanding the top-up tax framework: IIR, UTPR, (Q)DMTT, CFC Rules
  • Country Perspectives: Experience Reports
    • Practical implications, open issues, and local interpretations
    • Focus topics: tax credits, transparent UPEs, investment funds
  • Final Takeaways & Open Discussion
    • Key lessons and open Q&A

 

REGISTER HERE

 

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Global | International

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search