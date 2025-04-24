The OECD’s Pillar 2 rules mark a seismic shift in international tax. As implementation rolls out across jurisdictions, businesses face both compliance hurdles and strategic opportunities.

Join us for a high-level overview of Pillar 2’s impact on multinational enterprises — and dive into real-world insights from global tax experts across four jurisdictions.

Expect a practical, interactive session that sheds light on policy developments, domestic implementation trends, and cross-border challenges. Exchange of experience highly welcome!

Tuesday 1st July 2025 – 13:30-15:00 CET – Virtual

Audience : All Taxanders

Objectives :

Get up to speed on the latest policy developments and national implementation across OECD Inclusive Framework countries

Understand core compliance requirements and how they affect multinational group structures

Explore practical challenges and strategic responses from a cross-border perspective

Connect with fellow Taxanders advising on Pillar 2 and share insights

Speakers :

Program (1h30) :

Introduction & Overview: Pillar 2 – Where Do We Stand? Political momentum and country-by-country adoption Understanding the top-up tax framework: IIR, UTPR, (Q)DMTT, CFC Rules

Country Perspectives: Experience Reports Practical implications, open issues, and local interpretations Focus topics: tax credits, transparent UPEs, investment funds

Final Takeaways & Open Discussion Key lessons and open Q&A



REGISTER HERE

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com