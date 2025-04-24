The OECD’s Pillar 2 rules mark a seismic shift in international tax. As implementation rolls out across jurisdictions, businesses face both compliance hurdles and strategic opportunities.
Join us for a high-level overview of Pillar 2’s impact on multinational enterprises — and dive into real-world insights from global tax experts across four jurisdictions.
Expect a practical, interactive session that sheds light on policy developments, domestic implementation trends, and cross-border challenges. Exchange of experience highly welcome!
Tuesday 1st July 2025 – 13:30-15:00 CET – Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
Objectives:
Speakers:
Program (1h30):
If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
