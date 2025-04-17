Intragroup financial transactions are under increasing scrutiny — are you ready to defend your pricing of loans and guarantees?
Join this focused and practical session led by experts from Taxand Cyprus and Taxand Netherlands to strengthen your understanding of the OECD’s guidance on financial transactions, uncover current audit trends, and equip yourself with risk mitigation strategies that work across jurisdictions.
Tuesday 24th June 2025 – 13:00-14:30 CET – Virtual
Audience: All Taxanders
Objectives:
Understand how the OECD’s Chapter X applies to real-world intragroup financial arrangements
Tackle key technical and valuation challenges in loans, guarantees, and cash pooling
Hear how different countries are implementing the guidance — and where audit risks are growing
Learn from practical case studies and engage in a live expert-led discussion