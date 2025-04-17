loader image

Intragroup financial transactions are under increasing scrutiny — are you ready to defend your pricing of loans and guarantees?

 

Join this focused and practical session led by experts from Taxand Cyprus and Taxand Netherlands to strengthen your understanding of the OECD’s guidance on financial transactions, uncover current audit trends, and equip yourself with risk mitigation strategies that work across jurisdictions.

 

Tuesday 24th June 2025 – 13:00-14:30 CET – Virtual

 

Audience: All Taxanders

 

Objectives:

  • Understand how the OECD’s Chapter X applies to real-world intragroup financial arrangements
  • Tackle key technical and valuation challenges in loans, guarantees, and cash pooling
  • Hear how different countries are implementing the guidance — and where audit risks are growing
  • Learn from practical case studies and engage in a live expert-led discussion

 

Speakers:

 

Program (1h30):

  • Overview of OECD’s Chapter X and detailed discussion of key concepts
  • Focused segments on the transfer pricing treatment of intragroup loans and guarantees
  • Analysis of valuation approaches and risk considerations
  • Discussion of practical challenges in implementing local guidance and navigating documentation requirements
  • Practical case studies to illustrate the application of the guidance
  • Interactive discussion and Q&A to deepen understanding and exchange views

 

REGISTER HERE

 

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

