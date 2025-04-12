Register now! AI Tools and Tax: How to Work Smarter (Part 2)
Back by popular demand! Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce Part 2 of the Virtual Training Tuesday on AI tools and tax: how to work smarter.
Back by popular demand! Join us for the second installment of our dynamic AI training series, where we take a deeper dive into the real-world applications of AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and CoPilot. This session will focus on advanced, hands-on demonstrations to show how these tools can transform the way you approach your tax work—helping you work smarter, not harder.
Date: Tuesday 6th May 2025 – 13:30-14:30 CET – Virtual
Target Audience: All Taxanders
Objectives:
By the end of the session, you will:
Speaker:
Program (1h):
Whether or not you joined Part 1, this hands-on session is your chance to move from curiosity to confidence in using AI.
If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.