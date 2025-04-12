Register now! AI Tools and Tax: How to Work Smarter (Part 2)

Back by popular demand! Join us for the second installment of our dynamic AI training series, where we take a deeper dive into the real-world applications of AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and CoPilot. This session will focus on advanced, hands-on demonstrations to show how these tools can transform the way you approach your tax work—helping you work smarter, not harder.

Date : Tuesday 6th May 2025 – 13:30-14:30 CET – Virtual

Target Audience : All Taxanders

Objectives :

By the end of the session, you will:

Deepen your understanding of AI tools through practical use cases

Discover new ways to use AI to tackle complex tasks and enhance client deliverables

Gain confidence in integrating AI seamlessly into your tax workflow

Speaker :

Holger Maier, FGS Digital Director, Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Taxand Germany

Program (1h) :

Recap of key learnings from Part 1

Advanced Live Demonstrations of AI Tools Step-by-step walkthroughs of real tax use cases Automation of reports, analysis, and routine tasks Tips to ensure responsible and efficient AI usage

Wrap-up and Interactive Q&A

Whether or not you joined Part 1, this hands-on session is your chance to move from curiosity to confidence in using AI.

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com