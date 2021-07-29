The Finnish Ministry of Finance has issued a draft of a government bill concerning the implementation of the concept of an economic employer in Finnish tax legislation in early July. Should the bill pass, Finland’s right to levy and collect taxes would expand in certain situations.

The suggested legislative changes are planned to take effect as of 1 January 2022. As for now, the bill is being circulated for comments until mid-August and it may be amended based on the comments received.

