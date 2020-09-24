Proposed changes in Polish income tax law for 2021 - first draft made public

The Polish government published, on 16 September, a draft of the changes in the income tax. Here is brief summary of the main points of the proposal which is now being discussed with the public (although with a extremely short deadline of 3 days):

Limited partnerships are going to be corporate income taxpayers (now are transparent and only partners are taxed)

Large taxpayers (EUR 50m+), tax capital groups and real estate companies are going to be obliged to publish its “tax strategy”; while the definition is not provided this will include basic information about DAC-6 reporting, tax rulings received, transactions with tax havens but as well some more sophisticated one like planned/implemented restructurings and policies aimed at securing proper tax reporting. Crido’s experience (e.g. from preparations of the clients to Polish test version of co-operative compliance programme) shows that preparing such strategy may be burdensome and should be prepared in advance

Threshold to benefit from lower (9%) tax rate for “small taxpayers” is raised up to EUR 2m (from EUR 1.2m)