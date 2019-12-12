In August 2019, the Philippines’ tax authority, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, issued the country’s first transfer pricing audit guidelines through Revenue Audit Memorandum Order No. 12019. It was intended to supplement Revenue Audit Memorandum Order No. 1-2000 (Updated Handbook on Audit Procedures and Techniques Volume 1) and RAMO No. 1-2008 (Computer-Assisted Tools and Techniques), and to provide standardised audit procedures and techniques in the conduct of audit of taxpayers with related party and/or intra-firm transactions to ensure quality audit.

