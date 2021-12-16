Pepeliaev Group advises that federal laws have been adopted which are aimed at implementing the Main Lines of tax policy and which extensively amend the Russian Tax Code.

Federal Law No. 382-FZ ‘On amending part two of the Russian Tax Code’ comes into force on the date when it is officially published, except for specific provisions which are set out below. Federal Law No. 379-FZ ‘On amending part one of the Russian Tax Code’ comes into force on 1 January 2022.

