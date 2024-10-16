Introducing Women@Taxand

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Women@Taxand, a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering personal and professional growth through a series of virtual and in-person roundtable discussions.
We are thrilled to announce the launch of Women@Taxand, a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering personal and professional growth through a series of virtual and in-person roundtable discussions. This community will provide a space where women across Taxand Global can connect, share knowledge, and support one another, while tackling key issues affecting women in the tax profession.
Our sessions will address a variety of essential topics, including:
Our sessions are hosted by two exceptional leaders:
Angela Rosca, Managing Partner at TaxHouse – Taxand Romania
and Henrietta Kristanto, Partner at PB Taxand – Taxand Indonesia.
Women@Taxand is an exciting step towards building a more supportive and inclusive community within Taxand Global, and we look forward to the enriching discussions that lie ahead.
