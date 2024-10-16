Introducing Women@Taxand

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Women@Taxand, a dedicated initiative aimed at fostering personal and professional growth through a series of virtual and in-person roundtable discussions. This community will provide a space where women across Taxand Global can connect, share knowledge, and support one another, while tackling key issues affecting women in the tax profession.

Our sessions will address a variety of essential topics, including:

Business Development : Exploring channels for selling, networking, and approaching clients.

: Exploring channels for selling, networking, and approaching clients. Career Advancement and Leadership Opportunities : Focusing on mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership pathways.

: Focusing on mentorship, sponsorship, and leadership pathways. Work-Life Balance : Addressing challenges around motherhood, maternity leave, and flexible working arrangements.

: Addressing challenges around motherhood, maternity leave, and flexible working arrangements. Gender Bias and Stereotypes : Navigating imposter syndrome, overcoming obstacles, and finding your voice.

: Navigating imposter syndrome, overcoming obstacles, and finding your voice. Cultural Differences: Developing sensitivity in cross-cultural workplaces and working with international clients.

Our sessions are hosted by two exceptional leaders:

Angela Rosca, Managing Partner at TaxHouse – Taxand Romania

and Henrietta Kristanto, Partner at PB Taxand – Taxand Indonesia.

Women@Taxand is an exciting step towards building a more supportive and inclusive community within Taxand Global, and we look forward to the enriching discussions that lie ahead.