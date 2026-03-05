Webinar Recap: Transfer of Tax Residence – Key Issues and Practical Insights

Today, we were delighted to host a webinar exploring the key tax considerations involved in transferring tax residence between jurisdictions, with a focus on the UK, France, Italy, and Spain.

The session brought together Taxand experts who shared practical insights on residency rules, exit tax exposure, special tax regimes, and the interaction between domestic rules and double tax treaties. Through comparative analysis and case studies, participants gained a clearer understanding of the challenges individuals may face when relocating internationally and the importance of careful planning to mitigate potential tax risks.

The webinar attracted 158 registrations – 93 attendees, including 47 clients and 46 Taxanders, reflecting strong engagement across the community.

Sincere thanks to our expert speakers:

Pablo Andrés, Partner at Garrigues, Taxand Spain; Claire Prentice, Senior Associate at Travers Smith,Taxand UK; Valentine Roulin, Partner at Arsene, Taxand France and Marco Cerrato, Partner at Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy.

For those who were unable to attend or who wish to revisit the discussion, the recording and slide deck are now available here on Taxand’s Hub.

You can also download the inaugural issue of Taxand’s Private Client Tax Newsletter here.