An event by Skeppsbron Skatt

Are you a US citizen, resident, or green card holder planning to move to Sweden or having recently relocated? It’s crucial to be aware of significant differences between the US and Swedish tax systems to avoid potential pitfalls when making transactions.

Join our free event hosted by Pernilla van der Capellen and Björn Johansson of Skeppsbron Skatt on 7 February 2024 at 17:00-18:00 CET. The webinar will cover key considerations, including becoming a Swedish tax resident, Swedish filing requirements, and important considerations from a US tax perspective for citizens in Sweden.

The seminar will take place at our office at Skeppsbron 20 in Stockholm and will be streamed online for those who prefer to participate digitally.

The deadline for registration is 2 February 2024, so be sure to secure your spot by registering through the following link.