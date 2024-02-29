Webinar: 13 March, Nordic Employment – Tax and Payroll Insights
Join Taxand experts for a Webinar on 13 March, to explore the latest trends in employer contributions and payroll in the Nordics.
Join industry experts from Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Bech Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Borenius, Taxand Finland and Selmer, Taxand Norway for an insightful webinar on the challenges and opportunities of cross border employment arrangements in the Nordics, from a tax and payroll perspective.
The Webinar, which will take place on 13 March 2023 from 09:30-11:00 CET and is hosted by our Swedish firm Skeppsbron Skatt in collaboration with Aspia. Our guest speakers will explore the latest trends, best practices, and insights shaping the employment tax and payroll landscape in the Nordic region.
This event promises to be an informative and engaging opportunity to discuss the intricacies of employment taxation and payroll operations on the Nordic Market. Our industry experts will share their expertise, covering topics such as:
