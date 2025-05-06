loader image

Further Queries

Related Content

blank

 

Back by popular demand, the second installment of Taxand’s AI training series welcomed over 100 participants from across the globe for a deeper, more hands-on exploration of artificial intelligence in the tax profession. Led once again by Holger Maier (Director at FGS Digital – Taxand Germany), this session shifted the focus from theory to practice, demonstrating how tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and others can be integrated into daily workflows to enhance productivity and precision.

blank

Session recording + slide deck available on Taxand’s Hub:

Documents > 2. Taxand Global Academy > Artificial Intelligence 

 

Any questions? Please contact julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

 

Next Training Tuesdays: 

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Global | International

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search