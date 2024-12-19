As we approach the end of 2024 and the holiday season, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients and Taxand colleagues around the world. Thanks to your support and collaboration, 2024 has been another remarkable year for Taxand Global.

It has been inspiring to see so many clients and Taxand colleagues come together throughout the year—whether at one of our conferences in Malaga, Paris, or Amsterdam, or through the many events and projects that have united us. The collaboration and dedication across the organisation continue to exemplify the strength of our global tax community and together, we have achieved ‘more in 2024!’

This year, we have been delighted to welcome Al Tamimi & Company (UAE), Centrum (Turkey), Covington(USA), Demarest (Brazil), DFDL (Thailand and Vietnam), Leo Berwick (USA) and Maisto e Associati (Italy) to Taxand Global. We are also thrilled that Travers Smith in the UK will be joining us on 1 January 2025.

Our continued global expansion enhances the strength of our organisation and the breadth and depth of tax services we deliver to our clients. As we look ahead to 2025 – a milestone year marking the 20th Anniversary of our organisation – we are excited for the opportunities and further successes that await.

We extend our warmest wishes to you all for a joyful holiday season and a bright and prosperous 2025.

Before we break for the holidays, do take a moment to WATCH OUR VIDEO RECAP OF 2024, where we celebrate some of the highlights of this remarkable year.