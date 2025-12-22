As we approach the end of 2025 and the holiday season, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our clients and Taxand colleagues around the world. Your continued trust, enthusiasm and engagement have made this another outstanding year for Taxand Global.

2025 has been a particularly significant year, marking the 20th anniversary of our organisation, an important milestone that reflects two decades of growth, expertise and global collaboration.

Throughout the year, it has been so inspiring to see clients and Taxand colleagues connect and achieve great things together, whether in person at our conferences in Berlin, Zurich and Bangkok, or through the many initiatives and projects that have brought our global community together. The commitment, teamwork, and shared purpose made 2025 another year to be proud of.

We could not close this momentous anniversary year without a very special mention for our founder and Chairman, Frédéric Donnedieu de Vabres. It was at Frédéric’s initiative 20 years ago that a group of entrepreneurial international colleagues came together with a shared belief in his vision and so, Taxand was born.

Under Frédéric’s leadership we have all grown and flourished. Words alone do not sufficiently convey the gratitude to be expressed as we wish Frédéric the very best of luck as he embarks on in his own new chapter in the new year, he himself being the first to remind us that he is not retiring! A huge thank you to you Frédéric.

Before the holiday break, we invite you to watch our short video recap, highlighting some of the memorable moments and achievements from this very special year.

We wish you and your families a happy holiday season and every success for the year ahead.