An alert by Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand US

The Biden Administration has submitted its fiscal year 2024 budget recommendation to Congress. These recommendations primarily focus on increasing taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals as well as ensuring large multinational companies pay a minimum tax in the jurisdictions in which they operate.

Kevin M. Jacobs, Kenneth Brewer and Emily L. Foster of Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand US, highlight some of the proposals in the following categories: Corporate Taxation; International Taxation; Individual, Trust, and Estate Taxation; and Other Targeted Provisions.

