An analysis by Economic Laws Practice

Significant reforms in direct tax collection and management have occurred in India in recent years. However, dispute management is still a challenge for those assessed and tax authorities.

According to Rahul Charkha and Afrin Shaikh at our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice, there is an urgent need to improve the mechanisms for solving tax disputes and avoiding them.

In this article, they provide a detailed analysis of reforms found in the Budget 2023 on direct tax assessment and litigation.

Read more here.