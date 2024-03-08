Analysis by Alvarez & Marsal, Tax, Taxand UK

The UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, this week announced the UK’s Spring Budget, which includes several amendments to the tax system. Taxand experts from our UK firm Alvarez & Marsal Tax, Taxand UK, analyse the following changes in more detail:

Potential interest rate cuts due to lower inflation forecasts, which could lead to pre-election tax reductions.

Imminent R&D tax relief changes and the role of a new advisory panel.

Implications of non-domicile tax regime reforms for businesses with international employees.

Expected economic boost from tax reliefs in new Investment Zones.

VAT reforms for carbon credit trading.

Business investment and the reduction of the CGT rate on property sales.

Multiple dwellings relief and the government’s levelling-up agenda on housing and science investments.

Increased VAT registration threshold.

Freeze on fuel duty.



Read the full analysis from our experts here.