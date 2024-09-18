News

Virtual Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference, 19 Sept, 14:00 CET

Editorial Team 18 Sep 2024

Taxanders are welcome to tune in to the virtual edition of the Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference, 19 September, 14:00 CET.

Further Queries

Want to find out more about Tax Liability Insurance and its possibilities as a product?

 

Tune in to the virtual edition of Taxand’s inaugural European Tax Liability Insurance Conference which is being live-streamed from Amsterdam from 14:00-17:00 CET on Thursday 19 September 2024. Taxanders are very welcome to join us!

 

Agenda topics include
💡 Trends in the tax liability insurance market: discussing hot topics in the market
💡 Payout of claims under tax liability insurance policies: best practices
💡 Where W&I meets tax liability insurance: understanding the differences and interactions
💡 Underwriting procedures: From risk identification to insurance policy, procedures and pitfalls.

 

You will hear from a prestigious group of Tax Insurance experts from our sponsoring brokers and insurance companies, as well as Taxand experts from across Europe.

 

Register today for the virtual event here: 👉 https://bit.ly/4gfiQOW

 

We look forward welcoming all of our delegates tomorrow!

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search