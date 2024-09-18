Virtual Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference, 19 Sept, 14:00 CET

Want to find out more about Tax Liability Insurance and its possibilities as a product?

Tune in to the virtual edition of Taxand’s inaugural European Tax Liability Insurance Conference which is being live-streamed from Amsterdam from 14:00-17:00 CET on Thursday 19 September 2024. Taxanders are very welcome to join us!

Agenda topics include

💡 Trends in the tax liability insurance market: discussing hot topics in the market

💡 Payout of claims under tax liability insurance policies: best practices

💡 Where W&I meets tax liability insurance: understanding the differences and interactions

💡 Underwriting procedures: From risk identification to insurance policy, procedures and pitfalls.

You will hear from a prestigious group of Tax Insurance experts from our sponsoring brokers and insurance companies, as well as Taxand experts from across Europe.

Register today for the virtual event here: 👉 https://bit.ly/4gfiQOW

We look forward welcoming all of our delegates tomorrow!