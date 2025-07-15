Tune in to Episode 3 of our global podcast, Taxand Talks!
In the latest episode of Taxand Talks, our global podcast, we talk to Kandyce Jayasinghe (nee Korotky) from Covington & Burling LLP, and go behind the scenes of tax trials, high-stakes decisions, and the surprising skills that translate from horse-riding competitions to courtrooms!
Kandyce Jayasinghe (nee Korotky) didn’t plan on a career in tax—and definitely didn’t expect to love it. But today, she’s a tax litigator, educator, and trusted advocate for her clients. In this episode of Taxand Talks, and the latest in our special series: Women@Taxand: Leading the Way— we go behind the scenes of tax trials, high-stakes decisions, and the surprising skills that translate from horse-riding competitions to courtrooms.
With humour, honesty, and compassion, Kandyce, who is a Special Counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, member of Taxand Global in the U.S, shares how owning your voice can be your greatest asset—no matter where you are in your career journey.
🎧 Tune in to Episode 3 here: https://lnkd.in/e7i2kbR2
🎵 Listen on Spotify: https://lnkd.in/e9RNHrNK
🍏 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://lnkd.in/enWixpsC
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.