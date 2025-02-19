Join colleagues from IQ-EQ, Taxand Mauritius and STI Taxand, Cyprus for a webinar exploring the critical role of transfer pricing in management fees.

The webinar will take place on Thursday 27th February, 2025 at 12:30-1:30 pm GMT.

Join Feroz Hematally from IQ-EQ, Taxand Mauritius, and Gaspar Lopes Dias V.S., from STI Taxand, Cyprus, as they discuss the latest clarifications on the OECD’s transfer pricing guidelines for multinational enterprises and tax administrations, sharing valuable principles and insights on transfer pricing for management fees.

The OECD’s report provides specific guidance but remains a highly debated area between taxpayers and tax authorities.

