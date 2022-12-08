An overview by Avanzia Taxand
Malta will be introducing transfer pricing rules with effect from 1 January 2024 following the publication of Legal Notice 284 of 2022 on 18 November 2022.
The rules apply to cross-border arrangements entered between associated enterprises. The term associated enterprises includes the relationship between a permanent establishment and the company.
In terms of the Rules, bodies of persons will be considered associated enterprises when there is direct or indirect control through a holding of more than 75% of the voting rights or ordinary share capital.
