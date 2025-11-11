That’s a Wrap on this year’s Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference in Zurich!

From the opening reception in Zurich’s historic heart to the debates and insights that flowed throughout the day today, the Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Conference 2025 brought together experts from 30 countries for valuable knowledge-sharing, discussion, and connection.

The event showcased the strength of our global Transfer Pricing community — where diverse perspectives, deep expertise, and open dialogue come together to shape the future of international tax.

Key takeaways from the technical sessions include:

🔹 MAP/BAPA in Action – Collaboration and transparency remain key to resolving double taxation efficiently.

🔹 AI in Transfer Pricing – Technology is enhancing precision and efficiency, but governance and data quality are essential for trust.

🔹 Tax Audit Trends – Audits are becoming more data-driven and globally coordinated; proactive engagement is crucial.

🔹 Transfer Pricing & Mobility – Remote work and global teams demand more flexible, business-aligned TP models.

🔹 Global Tax Policy Developments – BEPS 2.0, Pillar 1 & 2, and UN initiatives highlight the need for continued international cooperation.

A huge and heartfelt thank-you to our Swiss colleagues at Tax Partner AG for their generous hospitality, to our expert speakers for their insight, and to everyone who joined us for two days of collaboration and exchange.

Until we meet again — Zäme sind mir stärker. 💪