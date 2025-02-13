Taxand Global has once again been top-ranked in the Chambers Global Guide, released today.

We are delighted that we have been recognised with a Band 1 ranking for Tax as a multi-jurisdictional organisation 🥇

This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality and deep expertise of our tax professionals across our member firms worldwide.

Congratulations to our colleagues who are also celebrating member firm rankings and individual accolades in the Chambers Global Legal Guide 2025!