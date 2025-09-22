Around 50 colleagues from across the Nordic region and Germany have gathered in the vibrant city of Oslo for the 20th edition of the Taxand Viking Seminar.

Warmly welcomed by this year’s hosts Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS, Taxand Norway, Taxanders from Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Borenius, Taxand Finland, Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, came together to share ideas, strengthen connections, and look ahead together.

Following a welcome lunch at Selmer’s Oslo offices, the group delved into an engaging afternoon agenda packed with energising discussions and fresh perspectives.

Highlights included panels on emerging tax opportunities and evolving regulations, as well as how the shifting geopolitical landscape is shaping our role as tax advisers.

This year, we were very pleased to be joined by one of Norway’s most high-profile and award-winning macro economists, Harald Magnus Andreassen, who presented his view on the current international financial reality, with a focus on how this affects businesses in Europe and the Nordics.

And of course, in true Vikings style, the day concluded with an evening of Norwegian culture at the city’s distinctive Munch Museum with plenty of time to connect over drinks at the museum’s rooftop bar—a perfect way to celebrate collaboration, whilst enjoying stunning views of the city.

Many thanks also to all of the panellists who presented at the technical sessions, including: Are Fagerhaug (Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS); Sverre Hveding (Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS); Anna Ahava (Borenius); Mia Vainio (Borenius); Malin Asplund (Skeppsbron Skatt); Rikke Rodahl Thuesen (Bech-Bruun); Anna Nußbaum (Flick Gocke Schaumburg); Dr. Daniel Keuper (Flick Gocke Schaumburg); Emilie Fjukstad Hansen (Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS); Anders Nordli (Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS); Rainald Vobbe (Flick Gocke Schaumburg); Jonna Yli-Äyhö (Borenius); Evelina Hemsedahl (Skeppsbron Skatt), and Thomas Frøbert (Bech-Bruun).

Finally, a huge thank you to our fantastic Norwegian team at Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS for their warm hospitality and flawless organisation.

Until we meet again – or “På gjensyn!”