An overview by Borenius, Taxand Finland

On 16 June 2023, Finland’s newly formed government has published the Government Programme for its upcoming four-year parliamentary term. The general tax policy objectives are to refrain from raising the overall tax rate and to promote employment, entrepreneurship, and investments. A moderate shift from income taxation to indirect and real estate taxation is expected, but corporate and capital income taxes will not be increased.

Einari Karhu, Esa-Pekka Saari, and Anna-Riikka Nummi of our Finnish firm, Borenius, have shared a legal alert analysing the programme, its key points, and its implications for the Finnish tax system.

Read the full alert here.