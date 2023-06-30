An overview by Borenius, Taxand Finland
On 16 June 2023, Finland’s newly formed government has published the Government Programme for its upcoming four-year parliamentary term. The general tax policy objectives are to refrain from raising the overall tax rate and to promote employment, entrepreneurship, and investments. A moderate shift from income taxation to indirect and real estate taxation is expected, but corporate and capital income taxes will not be increased.
Einari Karhu, Esa-Pekka Saari, and Anna-Riikka Nummi of our Finnish firm, Borenius, have shared a legal alert analysing the programme, its key points, and its implications for the Finnish tax system.
