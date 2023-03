An overview by Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes

On March 15, 2023, the Second Chamber of the Mexican Supreme Court of Justice issued a binding ruling stating that the value-added tax paid through the offset of debts is not creditable.

Our Mexican firm, Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés Y Fuentes, analyses the reasons for the ruling and its impact in more detail.

