An overview by Atoz Luxembourg

In this Financier Worldwide interview, Romain Tiffon, a partner at our Luxembourg firm ATOZ, discusses the impact of DAC7 and DAC8, including:

(i) The underlying reasons for creating new rules on reporting and exchange of information with regards to the digital economy

(ii) The organisations which fall within the scope of the DAC7 and DAC8 reporting requirements

(iii) How will DAC8 affect taxpayers that are investing in and using cryptoassets

According to him, the positive impacts of DAC7 and DAC8 are that the newly introduced reporting requirements will be more aligned between digital economy income and more traditional income

Read the full article here.