An analysis by LED Taxand

The Court of Justice of Pescara has upheld appeals from six US investment funds against the refusal to reimburse withholding taxes on dividends paid by Italian companies from 2007 to 2010.

The judges ruled that to comply with the free movement of capital, dividends paid to US funds must be taxed in the same way as resident mutual funds. The judgments ordered reimbursement of higher taxes applied to US funds on domestic dividends. These judgments confirm the principle expressed by the Court of Cassation in July 2022. Our Italian firm, LED Taxand, analyses this ruling in more detail.

