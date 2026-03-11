A huge thank you to everyone who joined us in Cannes yesterday for our Taxand networking evening at MIPIM 2025, the world’s largest real estate conference!

Despite a slight chill in the Cannes air, the warmth of the company more than made up for it. We were delighted to see such a strong turnout once again, with a full room, lively conversations, beautiful views and a brilliant atmosphere throughout the evening.

It’s always a highlight of the week, and we’re grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make the event so memorable.

Sincere thanks to our international clients for joining us and to our Taxand hosts from our member firms: ATOZ Tax Advisers, Luxembourg; Borenius, Finland; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany; Garrigues, Spain; Arsene Taxand, France; CRIDO, Poland; Arteo, Belgium; Borgen Tax, Netherlands and Maisto e Associati, Italy.

MIPIM 2026 runs from 9th-13th March and is the world’s premier real estate industry event, shaping investment strategies, partnerships and the future of cities. Taxanders are on the ground all week to share insights, build connections, strengthen relationships and foster opportunities.

Taxand’s Real Estate Tax Team has also published its latest newsletter here