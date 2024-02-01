Taxand's L&D professionals unite!
Taxand Global’s first ever Learning & Development Regional Call (Europe) was held this week on 30 January, 2024!
Taxand Global’s first ever Learning & Development (L&D) Regional Call (Europe) was held this week on 30 January, 2024!
Participants from 14 countries across Taxand firms in Europe connected, including HR professionals, L&D experts, Knowledge Specialists, and Lawyers. We delved into the development of a Global L&D Strategy for Taxand. Engaging conversations surfaced around the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the need for Digital Skills enhancement, and the importance of nurturing more Soft Skills.
Together, we will be sharing best practices, ensuring a collective effort to navigate the evolving landscape of Learning & Development in this ever-changing world!
Thank you to all our participants on the first call:
If you would like to find out more and get involved in future calls, please contact Julia Nazzareno from the Taxand Global Team.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.