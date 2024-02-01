News

Taxand's L&D professionals unite!

Editorial Team 01 Feb 2024

Taxand Global's first ever Learning & Development Regional Call (Europe) was held this week on 30 January, 2024!

Taxand Global’s first ever Learning & Development (L&D) Regional Call (Europe) was held this week on 30 January, 2024!

 

Participants from 14 countries across Taxand firms in Europe connected, including HR professionals, L&D experts, Knowledge Specialists, and Lawyers. We delved into the development of a Global L&D Strategy for Taxand. Engaging conversations surfaced around the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the need for Digital Skills enhancement, and the importance of nurturing more Soft Skills.

 

Together, we will be sharing best practices, ensuring a collective effort to navigate the evolving landscape of Learning & Development in this ever-changing world!

 

Thank you to all our participants on the first call:

  • Host: Julia Nazzareno – Taxand Global
  • Kurt Demeyere – Arteo – Belgium
  • Christos Theophilou – Taxand Cyprus – Cyprus
  • Martina Neklapil – LeitnerLeitner – Czech Republic
  • Emmanuel François – Arsene Taxand – France
  • Anne Bourdenet – Arsene Taxand – France
  • Virginie Beaubrun – Arsene Taxand – France
  • Ann-Kathrin Tjardes – Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Germany
  • Argyro Michopoulou – Zepos & Yannopoulos – Greece
  • Ezio Dei Cas Morante – Alma LED – Italy
  • Marie Bentley – ATOZ – Luxembourg
  • Christina Leomy-Voigt – ATOZ – Luxembourg
  • Méline Veekman Soudon – ATOZ – Luxembourg
  • Adrian Deaconu – TaxHouse – Romania
  • Eva Kusa – BMB Partners – Slovakia
  • Blaž Pate – LeitnerLeitner – Slovenia
  • Carmen Povedano – Garrigues – Spain
  • Anders Lagerholm – Skeppsbron skatt – Sweden
  • Fleur Stockford – Alvarez & Marsal Tax – UK

 

If you would like to find out more and get involved in future calls, please contact Julia Nazzareno from the Taxand Global Team.

 

