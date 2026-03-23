Taxanders from across the DACH region in collaboration with German-speaking Taxand partners from Europe recently came together in the alpine setting of St. Moritz, joining fellow thought leaders in international taxation for the annual conference on the latest developments in German and Swiss tax policy, as well as broader global trends.

Set against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, the 63rd edition of the seminar provided an opportunity to exchange insights on the latest developments shaping the international tax arena. The conference was chaired by Professor Dr Xaver Ditz, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany and Dr Alberto Lissi, Partner, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland, who led a dynamic and forward-looking programme.

Taxand Co-Chairman Olivier Vergniolle, and partner at Arsene, France, was among the featured presenters, alongside:

Dr. Bernhard Liekenbrock, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany; Dr. Gebhard Furherr, LeitnerLeitner, Austria; Prof. Dr. René Matteotti, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland; Mag. Gerald Gahleitner, LeitnerLeitner, Austria; Dr. iur. HSG Marcel Widrig, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland; Natalie Dini, Tax Partner AG, Switzerland; Diego d’Alma, Garrigues, Spain; Dr. Jörg Stalleiken, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany.

Over two seminar days, participants explored a range of critical topics, including:

Developments in German and Swiss tax policy

Recent case law across the DACH region

Tax implications of cross-border reorganisations

Updates on the Investment Tax Act

Emerging trends in the taxation of wealthy individuals

Additional sessions examined the evolving role of financial investors within the tax consulting industry, sparking lively and thought-provoking discussions.

The programme also addressed broader international themes such as current decisions in international tax law, challenges and opportunities for family offices, and the future outlook for cross-border corporate structuring.

This yearly tradition stands as a testament to the strength of collaboration across our Taxand teams and the wider international tax community.

Congratulations to everyone involved in delivering such a successful and insightful seminar. The seminar will be back in St Moritz for its 64th edition from 14-16 March 2027.