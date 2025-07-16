loader image

Taxand Webinar – Register Now: 24 July, 3 PM SGT: Transfer Pricing in Asia Pacific

Editorial Team 16 Jul 2025

Join our panel of international Taxand experts for an insightful webinar on Transfer Pricing in Asia Pacific: Compliance Trends, Challenges & Dispute Risks.

Are you up to date with the latest Transfer Pricing developments across Asia Pacific?

 

Join our panel of international Taxand experts on Thursday, 24 July 2025, from 15:00 to 16:15 Singapore Time (SGT) for an insightful webinar on Transfer Pricing in Asia Pacific: Compliance Trends, Challenges & Dispute Risks.

 

Gain valuable regional perspectives and actionable guidance to navigate the increasingly complex Transfer Pricing landscape in Asia.

 

Do not miss this opportunity to stay ahead—register now!

 

Speakers:

  • Eve Xiao, Partner, Hendersen – Taxand China
  • Rohit Jain, Deputy Managing Partner, Economic Laws Practice – Taxand India
  • Kwong Wing Leon, Partner, Withers KhattarWong – Taxand Singapore
  • Jack Sheehan, Partner, DFDL – Taxand Vietnam & Thailand
  • Permana Adi Saputra, Managing Partner, PB Taxand – Taxand Indonesia

 

REGISTER HERE

 

Any questions? Reach out to taxand@taxand.com

