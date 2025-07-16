Taxand Webinar – Register Now: 24 July, 3 PM SGT: Transfer Pricing in Asia Pacific

Are you up to date with the latest Transfer Pricing developments across Asia Pacific?

Join our panel of international Taxand experts on Thursday, 24 July 2025, from 15:00 to 16:15 Singapore Time (SGT) for an insightful webinar on Transfer Pricing in Asia Pacific: Compliance Trends, Challenges & Dispute Risks.

Gain valuable regional perspectives and actionable guidance to navigate the increasingly complex Transfer Pricing landscape in Asia.

Speakers :

Eve Xiao , Partner, Hendersen – Taxand China

, Partner, Hendersen – Taxand China Rohit Jain , Deputy Managing Partner, Economic Laws Practice – Taxand India

, Deputy Managing Partner, Economic Laws Practice – Taxand India Kwong Wing Leon , Partner, Withers KhattarWong – Taxand Singapore

, Partner, Withers KhattarWong – Taxand Singapore Jack Sheehan , Partner, DFDL – Taxand Vietnam & Thailand

, Partner, DFDL – Taxand Vietnam & Thailand Permana Adi Saputra, Managing Partner, PB Taxand – Taxand Indonesia

